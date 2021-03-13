McLoughlin High's football game at Grant Union didn't go quite the way Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada wanted on Friday, March 12, in a 44-7 defeat.
"We obviously did not play the game we had hoped too," Estrada said. "The Prospectors are a tough and relentless team. Their boys looked strong and fresh out of the weight room.
"We, unfortunately, have not been able to have that luxury of the weight room use since the start of COVID due to being in a higher risk county," he said. "We will take this loss and learn from it. Fix some things and get back on track starting on our Monday’s practice."
Mac-Hi junior quarterback Nick Herndon finished the game 4-for-13 passing for 76 yards.
Nicholas Doherty had one catch for 55 yards and a touchdown, and kicked the extra point.
And Tregyn Quigg caught two of Herndon's completions for 20 yards.
Kiez White had 20 Pioneer carries for 88 yards, and Javi Esparza had six carries for 15 yards.
Defensively, White recorded 11 tackles and had an interception, Tanner Wells had four tackles, and Andrew Ceja had three tackles.
"Our Mac-Hi boys did not give up a play and played their heart out," Estrada said. "That’s all I can ask for as a coach."
The Pioneers next host Irrigon on Friday, March 19.