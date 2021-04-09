BOARDMAN, Ore. — Kiez White piled up 327 yards on the ground, and ran for five touchdowns, to key McLoughlin High's 48-0 football victory over Riverside here on Thursday, April 8.
"A Mac-Hi 48-0 shutout sure changes the mood on the bus ride home, and definitely creates a good ending to the season," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said.
McLoughlin freshman quarter Cooper Yensen finished 5-of6 passing for 82 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. He also gained four yards on seven carries.
Tregyn Quigg had 37 rushing yards on five carries on offense, and recorded six tackles on defense.
Nick Doherty had 29 yards on four runs, and also grabbed three Yensen passes for 60 yards and two TDs, while kicking 6-of-7 extra points.
On defense, Tanner Wells had four solo tackles and assisted on another two.
The Pioneers finished the season 3-3.
"People come and go, but our football players stay with us for a lifetime," Estrada said. "The seniors Kiez White, Andy Ceja, Nicky Doherty and Devin Humbert played their hearts out when on the field, and I thank them for that from the bottom of my heart. I’m truly lucky to have had this senior class for my first year as a head football coach at McLoughlin.
"To say the least, this has been an interesting season let alone and a year-plus for all of us," he said. "But rest assured that Mac-HI football has a solid and committed senior class coming up that plans on picking up where we left off tonight.
"As Seneca Wallace always says, 'come with energy and effort.' That can’t be more accurate in everything we do.
"Great job, Mac-Hi football players, we're very proud of you all."