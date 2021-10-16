VALE, Ore. — A depleted McLoughlin High football team fell to Vale, 39-8, here on Friday night, Oct. 15, in Special District 3 play.

"Once again, our junior varsity team went against the opponents' varsity and had some trouble the first half, 39-0," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "Second half, we got to play their JV team. They got a taste of what Pioneer strong has coming in the near future. (Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan) Estrada, (freshman center Francisco) De Larosa and (Tregyn) Quiqq led the team through the second half with their heart and determination!"

Mac-Hi QB Estrada finished 12 for 22 passing for 74 yards.

Quigg had 45 yards rushing on 20 carries, with a seven-yard touchdown run, as well as 41 yards on five receptions.

Nick Doherty had three receptions for 25 yards and a 2-point conversion catch.

On defense, Shaq Badillo had a fumble recovery.

The Pioneers next go to Weston-McEwen on Friday.

