VALE, Ore. — A depleted McLoughlin High football team fell to Vale, 39-8, here on Friday night, Oct. 15, in Special District 3 play.
"Once again, our junior varsity team went against the opponents' varsity and had some trouble the first half, 39-0," Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said. "Second half, we got to play their JV team. They got a taste of what Pioneer strong has coming in the near future. (Mac-Hi quarterback Nathan) Estrada, (freshman center Francisco) De Larosa and (Tregyn) Quiqq led the team through the second half with their heart and determination!"
Mac-Hi QB Estrada finished 12 for 22 passing for 74 yards.
Quigg had 45 yards rushing on 20 carries, with a seven-yard touchdown run, as well as 41 yards on five receptions.
Nick Doherty had three receptions for 25 yards and a 2-point conversion catch.
On defense, Shaq Badillo had a fumble recovery.
The Pioneers next go to Weston-McEwen on Friday.
