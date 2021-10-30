MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin's football team played Nyssa into overtime on Shockman Field on Friday night, Oct. 29, with the visitors scoring a game-winning touchdown to leave with a 20-14 victory.
After battling COVID-19 issues and injuries all season long, the Pioneers ended the season with their heads held high.
"After so many away and canceled games this year, our home crowd got to see what all the hype is all about with our young roster," Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. "Last night, our 20-14 loss was a tough one to swallow. But what the crowd got to see was the team's heart, determination and bond that we have built together this season. I couldn’t have asked for a better performance last night. Every player had an impact in this game. Even though we came up short, our heart was far from that."
Mac-Hi's ground game stood out, with Tregyn Quigg gaining 127 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown, and Javi Esparza getting 96 yards on nine rushes and a TD.
Pioneers quarterback Nathan Estrada finished 2 for 4 passing for 12 yards.
On defense, Quigg had five tackles and a quarterback sack, Shaq Badillo racked up nine tackles and forced fumble recovery, and Gio Solis had eight tackle, a sack and a safety recovery.
Mikey Doherty registered eight tackles, Tanner Wells had five, and Cooper Yensen had two tackles and a forced fumble.
"Thank you to Coach Lovitt for bringing the heat last night," coach Estrada said. "Awesome players and coaching staff. I’m sure games like last night between us is just the start of what a balanced Greater Oregon League will be looking like in the future.
"As I reflect back on how our season has gone, I’d be the first to say that it has been a tough one, but we knew it would be and we know that it still might be for next season," he said. "From the outside looking in, it’s easy to measure a team by its record. I say, from the inside looking out, we have hearts of lions in our squad. No days off, no plays off, we play hard. We don’t give up. That alone makes us winners on and off the field.
"Like I always say, I’d rather go to war with a few players that are in it for each other, rather than having 1,000 kids on the sideline only wanting to wear a jersey," Estrada said.
"This is just the start of a new era. Pioneer football will get bigger, better and stronger.
"Thank you, seniors, for being leaders and finishing something that you love," he said. "You will be missed under the Friday night lights!"
