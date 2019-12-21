CASCADE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School went to Issac Earls and Dareagan Stephens here in second day boys basketball Cascade Tournament action Saturday.
With Earls scoring 22, including six from beyond the arc, and Stephens pumping home 16, the Pioneers knocked off Tillamook 56-47 to even their tourney record at 1-1.
The Pioneers and Cheesemakers put on an offensive show to open this one. The Pioneers trailed 21-20 after one.
The Pioneer defense took over in the second. The Pioneers held Tillamook to just five points and went to intermission up 35-26.
The Cheesemakers returned the favor by limiting the Pioneers to five third-quarter points. The Pioneers went to the fourth clinging to a 40-38 lead.
A 16-9 fourth period Mac-Hi run put this one in the win column as the Pioneers improved to 5-2 on the year with the 56-47 win.
Marshall Allen scored 20 to lead the Cheesemakers. Marcellus Brinkley and Hector Castillo each chipped in 6 for the Pioneers.
In Friday's opener, the Pioneers drew the undefeated host, Cascade Cougars.
The Cougars took the opening tip and clawed to a 13-8 lead after one. Cascade just kept creeping away. Leading 29-15 at the half. The Pioneers were unable to cut into the lead, and the Cougars remained unbeaten, 6-0, with a 56-35 win.
Stephens led the Pioneers with 22. Carson Bischoff led the Cougars with 18. No other Pioneer scored more than 4.
The Pioneers host Umatilla and Liberty Christian Friday to open their own Holiday tournament.