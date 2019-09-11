IRRIGON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School came away with 3-0 losses to both Irrigon and Happner in a volleyball non-league meet here on Tuesday.
Heppner finished off Mac-Hi in straight sets, 25-9, 25-13 and 25-10.
Irrigon then swept the Pioneers, 25-4, 25-9, 25-10.
“Tough losses tonight,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. “We faced some very impressive hard serving from both Heppner and Irrigon, which we struggled with.
Emma Leber and Sydney Dibble led the Pioneers in serving, Jaycee Deal finished the night with six kills, Cambree Chester had 53 assists, and Hannah Brunot tallied 17 in her varsity debut.
The Mac-Hi backcourt was led by Sydney Dibble, and Jaycee Deal with passing, and Dibble had 28 digs.
“We had some injuries and ended up playing with mostly our younger players, but they fought hard,” coach Deal said. “It was good for them to gain some floor time with some talented teams.”
The Pioneers will next play on Thursday at Touchet, starting around 5 p.m.