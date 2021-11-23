MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High student-athletes earned all-Greater Oregon League honors following the fall season.
In boys soccer, Pioneers named to the first team include Angel Castillo, Daniel Flores, Almikar Garcia, Sean Molina and Romario Garcia.
Second-team honors went to Leonardo Rodriguez, Jose Gomez and Danny Gonzalez.
And Castillo was named GOL Player of the Year, and GOL Coach of the Year went to Jose Garcia.
All-GOL girls soccer first-team awards went to Leslie Sanchez and Cynthia Munoz.
The Pioneers' Ruby Jaimes, Gisselle Ruiz and Diana Gomez earned second-team honors.
Mac-Hi's Darby Rhoads and Emma Leber earned all-GOL first-team volleyball honors, with second-team going to Kadey Brown.
