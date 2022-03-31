MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's softball team improved to 2-0 Thursday afternoon, March 31, after a 20-5 victory over Irrigon in a non-conference contest at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The Pioneers scored 11 times in the bottom of the first inning after spotting the visitors a pair of tallies a half inning prior. Madi Perkins rattled the loudest bat of the frame with a three-run, inside-the-park home run and a bases-loaded triple.
Mac-Hi starting pitcher Aisling Giguiere, who struck out five, also contributed multiple RBI's in the frame with a sacrifice fly and a single.
Catie Barnhart, Rylee Herndon and Darby Rhoads drove in a run apiece.
Herndon brought in Mac-Hi's 12th run of the game with a second-inning single.
Rhoads led off the Pioneers' third with an inside-the-park round tripper and manufactured run No. 19 on the day with a double.
Herndon smacked a two-run double in the inning while Kaydence Herndon (double), Barnhart (single), Perkins (double), and Giguiere (sacrifice fly) claimed an RBI each.
Giguiere's run batted in ended the game due to the mercy rule.
"The girls played OK," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "We committed seven errors. That's 15 in two games. We've got to clean that up before we get to league play. There are a lot of things we need to improve on. Credit to Irrigon for battling."
The Pioneers play a single game at Pendleton on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.