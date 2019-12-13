UMATILLA — The Columbia River Clash tipped off in fine fashion for the McLoughlin High girls basketball team here on Thursday.
The Pioneers outscored Riverside 19-11 in the second half to garner a 32-25 victory.
Emma Leber led Mac-Hi with 11 points, with Victoria Garcia putting up seven.
The Pioneers continue Clash play as they face Stanfield at 3 p.m. today. The tournament continues Saturday.
McLoughlin 32, Riverside 25
MAC-HI (32) — Rencken 2, Angel 2, Leber 11, Hernandez 2, Reichert 4, Rhoads 4, Garcia 7.
RIVERSIDE (25) — Ayala 1, Avalos 6, Lopez 4, Barajas 2, Garcia 4, Lantis 2, Myers 2, Hegar 4.
Mac-Hi;5;8;11;8;—;32
Riverside;4;10;6;5;—;25
3-point goals — none. Fouls — Mac-Hi 9, River 16. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Rebounds — Mac-Hi 45 (Garcia 15, Leber 8, Angel 6), River — 21. Turnovers — Mac-Hi 26, River 27. Assists — Mac-Hi 6, River NA.