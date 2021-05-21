MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's girls found themselves in a defensive battle with Riverside's visiting basketball team here on Thursday, May 20.
But after trailing 14-10 at halftime, the Pioneers outscored the Pirates in the second half to take a 28-24 victory.
Emma Leber led Mac-Hi with 11 points, and had four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in the win.
"After trailing at half, we battled back and caused turnovers to take a 20-18 lead going into the fourth quarter and never looked back," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "Daniela Angel hit four straight free throws to help ice the game in the fourth quarter."
Mac-Hi next goes to Weston-McEwen on Tuesday.