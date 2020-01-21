BAKER — McLoughlin High's girls traveled to Baker to face the Bulldogs on Monday, and came home with a 66-28 defeat.
"Our girls played hard, but Baker proved why they're one of the best teams in the state of Oregon," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "We are still an up-and-coming team that is learning how to play with the level of intensity required to be a successful team for all four quarters."
Baker jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the opening eight minutes, and held a 35-10 halftime lead to roll to the victory.
Darby Rhoads led Mac-Hi with nine points, while Emma Leber scored seven.
Sydney Younger paced the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Jozie Ramos also reached double digits with 13.
The Pioneers next host DeSales at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bulldogs 66, Pioneers 28
MAC-HI (28) — Rencken, Brown, Angel 3, Leber 7, Hernandez, Reichert 3, Rhoads 9, Garcia 4, Ellis, Uribe-Garcia 2, Benzel.
BAKER (66) — Elms 6, Hellberg 4, Flanagan 4, Keller 5, Younger 16, Zikmund 4, Carter 4, Mackenzie 2, Neimec 8, Ramos 13, Benson, Moore.
Mac-Hi;4;6;10;8;—;28
Baker;21;14; 16;15;—;66