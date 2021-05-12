MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's tennis teams hosted Weston-McEwen on Tuesday, May 11, with the Pioneers winning both the girls and boys matches, 4-1.
"There were some great competitive matches played this afternoon, and I'm very happy how the Mac-Hi teams prevailed and fought hard in every match," Pioneers coach Danny Sanchez said. "Both teams (Mac-Hi and Weston-McEwen) played hard."
In girls singles play, Mac-Hi's Daisy Alvarez defeated TigerScot Jacqlyn Albert, 8-4, and Emily Martinez downed W-M's Emily Palmer, 8-1, while TigerScot Lirian Hoden won a tight, 9-8 (11-9) decision over the Pioneers' Daniela Angel.
In doubles play, Mac-H's Sara Harris and Martinez won over W-M's Skyla Muilenburg and Makaela Smith, 8-2, and Kaylee Bowers and Brailyn Alexander defeated Shaely McNeil and Destiny Wells, 8-3.
In boys singles play, TigerScot Lebraun Albert took a 5-4 (retired) match over Jaime Gomez, and Mac-Hi's Christopher Garcia downed W-M's Isaac Wood, 8-1, and Rafael Pereyda beat Seth Lynde, 8-0.
In boys doubles play, Pioneers Garcia and Rolando Castillo defeated W-M's Ethan Barahona and Harry Shaul, 8-3, with Gomez and Pereyda teaming for an 8-0 victory over Seth Muilenburg and Isaac Woods.
Mac-Hi next hosts Umatilla on Thursday, while Weston-McEwen is at Riverside on Thursday.