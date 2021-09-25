MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High's football game at Burns was canceled on Friday morning, Sept. 17, a positive COVID-19 case on the Pioneers team was reported.

The team has been in quarantine since, causing Mac-Hi's game against Baker on Friday, Sept. 24, to also be canceled, Pioneers coach Jorge Estrada said.

Players vaccinated for COVID-19 are allowed to use the weight room with a coach who has also been vaccinated, but all other practices are on hold, Estrada said.

The game against Santiam Christian slated to be played at Shockman Field on Saturday, Oct. 2, has also been called off.

The next scheduled game for the Pioneers is Oct. 8 when Mac-Hi is set to play at Ontario.

