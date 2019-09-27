EUGENGE — McLoughlin High School’s boys soccer team lost, 5-0, to Marist Catholic in a non-league match here on Thursday.
Marist jumped on the Pioneers (4-4-1 record) with four goals in the first half.
Mac-Hi came in having won four of its previous five matches, but the halftime deficit here proved too much.
“The second half we played a lot more competitively,” Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. “We had some opportunities, but we couldn’t get back in it. We need to start stronger and figure out how to defend better.”
Next, the Pioneers will go to La Grande on Saturday for a Greater Oregon League clash starting at 2 p.m.
Garcia expects a tough challenge at La Grande (6-1 overall, 1-0 in the league).
The Pioneers have lost their only GOL match of the season so far, 3-1, against Ontario this past Saturday at Mac-Hi.
“(La Grande) is really good,” Garcia said. “We’re going to have to get our play up.”