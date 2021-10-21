LA GRANDE — McLoughlin High's boys soccer team came home with a scoreless draw with La Grande here on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
"We came unprepared for the match," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "Also, the game was played on turf, which makes a little difference no matter what. The home team is used to this kind of field, but that shouldn't be an excuse for our team to perform poorly. I hope this is a wake up for the young boys.
"We have only two seniors that have to be more involved in the game," he said. "We had only two defenders that worked so hard. Leonardo Rodriguez and Jose Gomez, our midfielders, somehow got frustrated doing the same (thing) over and over going through the middle, and not playing wide enough and in the end can’t create much.
"At this point of the game, we have to try something else, but again not much reaction from our teammates," Garcia said. "They ended up with two red cards, that is how intense and hard the game was, but in this type of situation we need to react and do better if we want to advance to the playoffs."
Mac-Hi next hosts Ontario on Saturday.
"We have to be ready to play smart and harder than we did last night," Garcia said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.