THE DALLES — McLoughlin's boys picked up a 4-0 soccer victory over The Dalles on Saturday afternoon.
"We had almost a perfect game," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said.
Garcia pointed out the play of Mac-Hi goal keeper Leonardo Rodriques, as well as the defense of Hector Castillo.
In the midfield, Almakar Garcia, Romario Garcia, Sean Molina, Rolando Castillo and Brayan Urincho "did an amazing job pressuring the ball and not letting them make any plays," Garcia said.
Kael Castruitta scored the Pioneers' first goal, followed by freshmen Sean Molina and then freshman Jose Gomez, with Rolando Castillo recording the final goal of the match.
"Overall, (it was a) great game, a good job by the whole team working hard together as a team," Garcia said.
Mac-Hi next goes to Umatilla at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16.
