SISTERS, Ore. — McLoughlin High's boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 victory over Henley here on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said the long trip didn't give his squad much time to warm up before the match.
"About 20 minutes into the game the boys started waking up and we created a few chances to score," Garcia said. "But again, we missed a few easy chances.
"Henley is a good team and are ranked third in the state," he said. "This kind of gives us an idea of what state playoffs are like, there are better teams. We know that, that is the reason we have to pay more attention and not give the opponent the ball, especially at the end of the game.
"We made mistakes, but we got lucky that our goal keeper blocked a penalty kick and kept us playing hard," Garcia said. "Henley never stopped running or pressuring the ball."
Angel Castillo put the Pioneers on the board first off a corner kick, followed by Romario Garcia's blast from the left wing into the far corner to make it 2-0 Mac-Hi.
Almikar Garcia scored the Pioneers' third goal to make it 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining before Henley took advantage of Mac-Hi turnovers and a penalty kick to make the score 3-2.
"We had a great experience and hope to keep getting better and work on our mistakes," coach Garcia said.
Mac-Hi next hosts Ontario on Saturday.
