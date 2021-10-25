MILTON-FREEWATER — It took McLoughlin’s boys soccer team 18 minutes to score its first goal, but once it did the Pioneers rolled to an 8-0 victory over Baker here on Monday, Oct. 25.

Romario Garcia and Sean Molina each had two goals an assist in the match, Angel Castillo scored one goal and had an assist, Almikar Garcia had one goal and two assists, Geovanny Zandoval scored a goal and Eusebio Salgado had one off a penalty kick.

“It was a good last game from all players, including the bench,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “We played them all this game.”

The Pioneers secured the Greater Oregon League title with their win over Ontario on Saturday, and now await postseason play.

Tags

Load comments