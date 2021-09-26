ONTARIO, Ore. — McLoughlin High's boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 victory over Ontario here on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The teams played to a scoreless draw at halftime.
In the second half, the Pioneers' Geovanny Sandoval scored on a rebound, followed by Angel Castillo's score.
"(It was an) outstanding performance by the whole team," Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. "Ontario put in the fight, but on the field we got possession of the ball most of the time and a few players missed on one-on-one situations.
"If we learn how to play the ball a bit earlier and faster, things can go smoother for us," he said. "We don't need to make this harder than it looks. We have a young squad and are still getting to know each other. Hope by next game we can figure it out and make things less complicated for us, we won't have to pedal uphill and play more relaxed.
"Overall, we did great," Garcia said. "Ontario had a PK (penalty kick) during first half, but missed it. That was good for us."
The Pioneers next host La Grande on Wednesday.
