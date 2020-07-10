The Mac-Hi boys soccer program, under the direction of coach Jose Garcia, dominated both the Oregon Class 3A and 4A ranks from 2005-07.
Garcia's Pioneers won the Class 3A state championship in 2005 and back-to-back 4A titles in '06 and '07.
A remarkable achievement considering the Pioneers' lack of relevance when Garcia took over in 1990.
"We were the worst team in the (Greater Oregon League) when we started," Garcia said. "We were defeated before we took the field. We decided we had to change that mentality."
Mac-Hi improved steadily over the next decade plus and reached the 3A title match in 2004. The Pioneers lost to La Salle, 1-0.
Thus the expectations were high heading into 2005.
"We knew we had a very good core of players," Garcia said. "We had the best keeper in the state in Favien Garcia. We had a good team.
"We were confident, trusted in each other, and had guys fighting for (a) starting spot," Garcia said. "We trained so hard. We felt everything (had) to be perfect from the first touch of the ball. The kids focused on the game."
That focus resulted in a regular season with few challenges. Mac-Hi started the postseason rolling Wilsonville, 5-1, in the round of 16 and pounding Seaside in the quarterfinals, 12-3.
The Pioneers clipped Astoria, 3-2, in an overtime semifinal to set up a rematch with La Salle for the state crown. Mac-Hi prevailed in the title contest, 2-1, on the Tigard High School turf to close out an 18-and-0 season.
"It was so intense. I had never been so nervous," Garcia said. "They were quick, fast, and had great skills. They scored first and Victor Corona scored off a free kick.
"After we scored the second goal, we kept attacking," Garcia said. "They had a free kick (late in the match). Favien peddled backward and tipped the ball over the crossbar. If they had scored, it would have been hard (in overtime).
"Everyone went crazy," Garcia said. "We had more of a crowd than La Salle."
Marcos Betancourt was voted 3A Player of the Year. Corona joined him on the all-state first team. Eli Conlee was an honorable-mention pick. Garcia was named Coach of the Year.
Mac-Hi figured to be in the championship mix again in 2006 despite the departure of Betancourt, Corona, and Favien Garcia, and moving up to Class 4A.
"It was still a good squad all the way through," Garcia said.
Favien Garcia stayed with the Pioneers as junior varsity coach and goalkeeper trainer, Garcia said.
"Osvaldo Martinez took over for Favien," Garcia said. "He was very good. Favien trained him very hard. He pushed all the keepers."
Mac-Hi pushed its way past both non-league and GOL opposition including Hermiston, Umatilla, Riverside, Baker, La Grande, and Ontario.
The Pioneers outallied their first three playoff opponents 17-3 before knocking off La Salle, 1-0, in the championship match on a goal by Ricky Perez that capped another 18-0 campaign.
"Ricky was very skillful and smart," Garcia said. "He moved toward the goal and we screamed, 'Take a shot!' and then all of a sudden...BOOM!
"It was a pretty tight game," Garcia said. "We kept attacking and defending (following the goal). We didn't allow them to send (a long ball) through.
"It was crazy," Garcia said after the final whistle sounded. "The whole crowd invaded the field. The kids were in tears. That's what you play for."
Esteban Salazar claimed 4A Player of the Year accolades. Salazar, Jose Corona, and Mariano Ledesma made first-team all-state. Garcia was again cited as Coach of the Year.
Mac-Hi was "more relaxed and less tense" going into 2007, Garcia said.
"Having that experience gave them that extra confidence and (the mindset) of not letting their guard down," Garcia said.
Christian Corona emerged as the star of the 2007 title tilt, a 1-0 skunking of Gladstone.
"They were amazing," Garcia said of Gladstone. "I think we got lucky.
"We had six or seven touches on the ball," Garcia of the sequence that ended with the match's lone goal. "We moved it from one side to the other. Christian got the ball, got by a defender, went to his left, and put the ball in from the edge of the box. After that, we had to work extra hard because they kept attacking."
The Pioneers, who ended the year 13-2-2, places five players on the all-state team. Salazar, Martinez, and Guillermo Carvajal were on the first team, and Perez and Jose Corona were on the second team.
Both the 2005 and 2006 teams were inducted into the McLoughlin High School Hall of Fame last fall — a lasting reminder of a championship legacy.
"The kids were coachable and we understood each other," Garcia said. "They believed in themselves. They pushed each other. We knew we were going to be successful.
"I believe those years will stay with me for the rest of my life."