MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin's boys soccer team handed visiting Riverside a 2-1 defeat on Saturday, March 6.
The Pioneers responded to an early Riverside goal, adjusting to the Riverside attack.
Mac-Hi's Kael Castruita was taken down inside the box, and Hector Castillo scored the resulting penalty kick to tie it up.
Castillo later scored the game-winner with a shot from midfield that the Riverside keeper misjudged.
Mac-Hi had some other good chances but weren't able to find the back of the net.
"Overall, we had sparks here and there, but not until second half," Pioneers coach Jose Garcia said. "We got more consistent. Riverside has been a good program for quite a while, they have a good youth program."
Mac-Hi next heads to Riverside on Thursday, March 11.
