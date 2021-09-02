BOARDMAN, Ore. — Riverside High School handed McLoughlin High School's girls soccer team its first loss on the young season here Thursday, Sept. 2, knocking off the Pioneers 2-0.
The Pioneers (2-1 record) came in off a pair of shutout wins, back-to-back the first week of this season, but a slow start against a more experienced Riverside squad put them in a 2-0 hole by halftime.
Mac-Hi goalie Ruby Jaimes would wind up making six saves, giving the Pioneers a chance to the end, but they would never catch up.
"(Riverside) was really physical and quick to the ball," Pioneers coach Martin Martinez said. "That happens when you have seven returning players that are seniors."
The Pioneers have a week to regroup before getting back on the road for their next outing, Sept. 9 at Stanfield, in a rematch with Stanfield/Echo. Their first clash was the season opener at Mac-Hi, with the Pioneer victorious 2-0.
Martinez credits his team for finishing strong here.
"The first half was not a great half for our ladies," he said. "I think we got intimidated at first, but we had a talk at halftime and then played a more competitive gave.
"The defense played well," he added. "One of my freshmen (Johana Martinez) stepped it up today."
Riverside would record the shutout, but the Pioneers made opportunities.
"Caitlin Barnhart had a great shot at goal that hit the side bar," Martinez said. "I thought I was going to go in until the goalie had a finger save and pushed it out."
Martinez expects his team to build off this.
"Overall, I was really had how we ended the game," he said. "The girls will take this as a learning experience, and be ready for the next game."