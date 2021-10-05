MILTON FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School and Baker’s girls soccer teams ended their game on Tuesday night, Oct. 5, with a 2-2 tie.
The Pioneers got off to a slow start after getting down 1-0 in the first half on an accidental tip in.
Mac-Hi head coach Martin Martinez notes that his squad was an entirely different team in the second half and pressured the ball more.
“We were not connecting passes and couldn’t get any runs in the first half,” Martinez said.
Despite a difficult first half, the Pioneers rallied to score two goals in the second half of play.
The first goal was scored by Gisselle Ruiz, who pushed the ball on a rebound to put her team on the scoreboard.
The team’s second goal came in the last 10 minutes of play from an assist from Sinai Martinez to Caitlin Barnhard.
McLoughlin’s second-half comeback wasn’t enough to outlast the Bulldogs, who also scored their second goal of the game late in the second half.
Baker was able to connect on a drop kick by the Pioneers’ goalie, tying the game with only minutes left on the clock.
Both teams didn’t have enough time left to try for the winning goal.
The Bulldogs play Tuesday, Oct. 12, in La Grande, while the Pioneers will host La Grande on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
