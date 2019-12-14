UMATILLA — McLoughlin High School ran its Columbia River Clash boys basketball tournament record to 2-1 here Saturday with a 52-34 win over Irrigon.
The Pioneers posted a 20-7 run in the second period to decide this one.
The Pioneers held serve in the second half to bring home the 52-34 win and improve to 5-1 on the season.
Dereagan Stephens led a balanced Pioneer scoring attack with 16 points.
Marcellus Brinkley and Armando Ruiz chipped in nine each, and Hector Castillo added eight.
"We were in control the whole game," Pioneers coach Jordon Poynor said. "Our pressure got to them and we turned them over 10 times in the (20-7) second quarter. Nice to finish the tournament 2-1 after a tough (44-43) loss to Riverside Thursday."
The Pioneers bounced back from the Thursday opening 44-43 loss in Friday action.
The Pioneers fought back in the fourth quarter and pulled out a 63-60 win over Stanfield.
Stephens got a lay in with 19 seconds left to put Mac-Hi up a point.
The Pioneer defense turned over the Tigers and the offense got another layin to produce a 63-60 Pioneer victory.
Stephens hit four treys on his way to a 30-point night to lead the Pioneer offense.
Brinkley joined Stephens in double digits with a 10-point effort.
"Overall, it was a hard fought game," Poynor said. "We were down the entire game but we kept fighting back and ended up stealing a game."
The Pioneers, 4-1 overall, host Dallas Friday.
Tigers 63, Pioneers 60
STANFIELD (60) — R. Carrillo, Hernandez 4, Hurty 10, Brown 4, Kerns 8, U. Carrllo 10, M. Sanchez 4, Orozco 7, Keeney 2, R. Sanchez 11.
MCLOUGHLIN (63) — Stephens 30, Brinkley 16, H. Castillo, Gilmore 1, Flores 6, Ruiz 2, C. Castillo 8.
3-point goals — Stan na, Mac 6 (Stephens 4). Total fouls - Stan Stan 17, Macn 16. Fouled out - Stan (M. Sanchez). Technicals - none.
Pioneers 52, Knights 34
MCLOUGHLIN (52) — Stephens 16, Brinkley 9, H.Castillo 8, Gilmore, Rodriguez, Flores 2, Earls 6, Ruiz 9, C. Castillo 2. Totals 21 8-12 52.
IRRIGON (34) — Hussey 1, B. Flores 4, Cardenas 5, F. Flores 8, L. Flores, Moreno 14, Madrigal 2, Villarreal. Totals 11 8-15 34.
McLoughlin;12;20;16; 4;—;52
Irrigon;9;7;11;7;—;34
3-point goals — Mac 2, Irr 0. Total Fouls - Mac 17, 14. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - Mac 27 (H. Castillo 6, Gilmore 6), Irr NA. Assists - Mac 7 (Stephens 2, H. Castillo 2).