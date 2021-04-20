ENTERPRISE, Ore. — Riki Martin belted four homers as McLoughlin High School's softball team opened its season with a doubleheader split with Enterprise here Saturday, April 17, the Pioneers bouncing back from a 14-7 loss in the opener to take the second game 12-8.
All of Martin's homers, including a grand slam, came in the second game.
"We took an early lead in the first game, but couldn't hold on to the lead," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "This was Madi Perkins first start on the mound with the varsity, and (she) did well but ran out of gas in the later innings. And it didn't help that we had some costly errors.
"The coaching staff knew the first game of the year would be tough since we had not been able to all the players together at one practice this year, but the girls gave their best.
"In the second game, Kara jackson took the mound for the first time and did really well for three innings, then handed off to Perkins to finish the game," Vera said. "The coaching staff was very proud of these two. We finally got our errors down and started to hit the ball.
"Riki Martin gave the team a spark by going 5-for-5 with four home runs, and Kara Jackson had four hits as well."
Mac-Hi as back it Tuesday, hosting Weston-McEwen.