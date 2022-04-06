MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School's softball team pulled off a comeback for the ages during the first game of their Greater Oregon League doubleheader with Baker on Wednesday afternoon, April 6, at Gib Olinger Elementary School.
The Pioneers, 24 hours removed from a 15-0 loss at Pendleton, scored eight times in the bottom of the seventh inning to eke out a 10-9 victory over the stunned Bulldogs in the opener.
Mac-Hi completed the sweep with an 11-8 triumph in the nightcap.
Baker broke a scoreless tie in game one with seven runs in the second inning.
The Pioneers tallied twice in the fifth inning. Rylee Herndon brought home the first run with a infield single and later scored on a wild pitch.
Baker got those runs back in the sixth inning before Mac-Hi snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
Catie Barnhart singled in the Pioneers' first run of inning seven. Kayla Chaney followed with a three-run base knock to bring Mac-Hi within three, 9-6.
Herndon drew the Pioneers two runs closer, 9-8, with a double.
The game-tying run crossed the plate on a wild pitch before Aisling Giguire worm-burned a walk-off single through the right side of the Bulldogs' infield.
Avah Carper contributed two triples in the game for the home team.
"The girls fought hard and didn't give up," Mac-Hi coach Russ Vera said. "They played great. It was a great comeback win for the girls. I couldn't have been more proud of them."
Both teams scored three times in the first inning of game two. Darby Rhoads and Giguire both batted in a run during the home first.
Herndon produced the first of two Mac-Hi runs in the second inning by swiping home and, after Baker took a 6-5 edge in the fourth, capped a five-run Pioneer rally in the bottom of the frame with an RBI single.
Herndon had three singles and Madi Perkins added a pair of singles and four runs for Mac-Hi.
"It was a good game," Vera said. "We got the bats going in the fourth inning. We ran the bases well and worked well as a team."
Mac-Hi is scheduled to travel to Echo on Tuesday for a non-league doubleheader before hosting DeSales for a single game April 13.
