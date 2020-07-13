Former McLoughlin High School star Derek Richwine loves the education field.
And it shows.
Richwine, who is married and lives in Eugene, is currently engaged in an on-line teaching position with Baker City, Ore.-based Baker Web Academy. The organization has seven regional outlets in the state of Oregon, Richwine said.
The career path is not a surprise for an individual who garnered a master's degree in teaching from George Fox University in 2019. He achieved a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Management from GFU in 2017.
Richwine was a three-time letter winner in football, basketball and baseball at Mac-Hi.
"I bounced around a little" on the football field, said Richwine — who played quarterback, wide receiver and tight end. "Tight end was my primary position. It was good enough to make me want to continue."
Richwine said it was challenging to have a constantly changing culture at Mac-Hi. That changed during the course of his career.
"The culture that (former head coach) Tim Hutchison brought on the defensive side of the ball got us motivated," Richwine said. "We believed we could compete. Hutch brought back passion.
"We felt we had a little bit more of a purpose," Richwine said of his senior year. "I have fond memories of that season."
Though it ended with a 2-5 record. Mac-Hi was a 2-point conversion and last-second loss away from a winning season.
One of the two Pioneer wins was a homecoming rout of La Grande, Richwine said.
Richwine was an all-Greater Oregon League pick as a sophomore, honorable mention during his junior season despite missing most of the year with a leg injury, and a first-team tight end and second-team defensive end in his final campaign.
Though Mac-Hi varsity basketball struggled during Richwine's time, there were a couple of signature moments.
"We had one competitive game against Baker, which was an outlier," Richwine said. "Ontario held the tiebreaker for first place my senior year and we beat them by one. It cost them at least a share of the league title. It was our only league win while I was there, but it was a good one."
Baseball "was always my favorite season," Richwine said. "I enjoyed my time on the field. During one game at La Grande, I felt deja vu. In four at-bats, I hit the ball over second base all four times."
Richwine's decision to attend George Fox was not made until April 2013.
"I wanted to experience life outside the bubble," Richwine said. "George Fox was the best college visit I had. Football was a bonus."
Richwine started all nine of the Bruins' games during their inaugural season. He tallied a team-high four touchdowns, and was second in both receptions (19) and receiving yards (241) from the tight end position.
Richwine started 10 games the next season and had his career ended by a spinal fracture the year after that.
George Fox went from one to four to five to seven wins while Richwine attended. He was an undergraduate assistant coach after his playing days ended.
Richwine said it was a joy "watching a program grow from the ground up."
"I learned to appreciate the opportunity to play in both high school and college," Richwine said. "Both were like a group of built-in friends that you have.
"Reflecting back, it was a blessing to be surrounded by people that were passionate about the same things," Richwine said. "I'm glad I followed that track. I followed what my heart said. It's a pretty sweet gig."