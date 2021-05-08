MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin High School hosted an invitational golf competition on a cold and windy afternoon Friday, May 7, at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course that featured a half-dozen teams and 39 contestants - 24 boys and 15 girls.
Mac-Hi's Andrew Lewis edged Imbler's Henry Royes for the boys individual medalist honor by a single shot. Lewis carded an 81.
La Grande's Tristen Shepard was third with an 84.
Mark Quist Knopf shot 88 for the Pioneers, Noah Norton fired a 91 and Hunter Brown checked in with a 95.
DeSales golfers Robert Rochester and Lucas Nelson shot 106 and 112, respectively.
Heppner's Sasha Keown was the girls medalist with a 76.
Mac-Hi's nine-hole scores included 54s from Addie Banks and Caitlyn Barnhart, a 56 from Lillie Harrell, and a 57 from Melanie Richardson.
"The kids had to really battle on a tough day weatherwise and did a nice job of grinding it out," Mac-Hi coach Barry Wofford said. "The (wind on the) top nine was gusting 30 miles per hour.
"I am really happy for Andrew," Wofford said. "He has won two of the four tournaments we have played in."