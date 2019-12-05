MILTON-FREEWATER — Chad Kilburg tries to send as many of his McLoughlin High School wrestlers to state as possible every year.
So with Kiez White, Isaac Wood and Rafael Pereyda all back from state — not to mention Jesse Jones, a former Mac-Hi freshman back with the Pioneers for his senior year after winning a Nevada state title — Kilburg likes the cards he’s been dealt this season.
“I guarantee we will (get kids to state),” Kilburg said.
Portland will host the Oregon state championship tournament the weekend of Feb. 28-29.
The Pioneers, 15 strong this year, will get their season started Friday in Enterprise, Ore., at its Kickoff Tournament.
A 106-pound freshman at Mac-Hi four years ago, Jones is up to 152.
“He’s hit the weights hard,” Kilburg said.
Jones wrestled for a state title in Nevada the last two years, while at Pahranagat Valley High School in Alamo, Nev.
Finishing as the runner up in 132 his sophomore year, Jones came back to best 138 the following season.
The Jones added his crown to their family collection.
Jesse’s older brother, Jeffrey graduated from Mac-Hi (Class of 2015) after winning the 160 state title as a senior.
It was Jeffrey’s second state championship — as a freshman at Pahranagat in 2012, he won Nevada’s 113 title.
Jesse is one of three Pioneers with experience at state.
White, a two-time qualifier, won his first match at state last year to get as far as the 120 quarterfinals.
Wood, wrestling at Mac-Hi from Weston-McEwen, won one of his matches in 113.
Wrestling was new to Pereyda last season, but a first-period pin at regionals in 182 gave him a ticket to state.
The rest of Mac-Hi’s 2019-20 team is mostly inexperienced, with Tanner Wells (220) and Roy Humbert (138) the only other veteran boys.
“We’re pretty young,” Kilburg said.
In addition to Wood and Humbert, the Mac-Hi team adds three more boys from Weston-McEwen with Isaac’s younger brother Brandon (113) as well as Layne Ensey (126) and Ethan Barahona (145).
From Mac-Hi, the Pioneers have picked up Mason Smith (152), Adrian Pineda (152), Isiah Breeding (152), Andy Ceja along with another Jones in Ethan at 106.
Meanwhile, the Pioneers also have Aysia Quigg back from last year for a shot at being a lone Mac-Hi representative in the girls brackets at state.
Quigg will start this season in the girls 145.
“We’ll get her into as many of the girls tournaments as we can,” Kilburg said.