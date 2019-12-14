La GRANDE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School’s wresting team went to La Grande to participate in the Mullenburg Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Ethan Jones entered the 106-pound weight class and lost his two matches, both in under a minute on falls.
Isaac Wood placed fifth in the 120 class.
Wood won his first match but lost his second on a decision of 9-2.
He defeated his first opponent in the consolation bracket in 3:38, then lost his second match on a technical fall.
He did manage to get into the fifth place match, which he won on a fall 3:56 into the match.
Brandon Wood entered the 126 class, and won one match in the consolation bracket and still managed to sneak three points out.
Layne Ensey came fifth in the 126 class.
He won three matches in a row to make it to the semifinals before losing.
He then lost another match to place him in the fifth place match.
Ensey defeated Christopher Van Derveer from Eatonville for the second time in the tournament.
Ensey defeated Van Derveer in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Kiez White started off the 132 class well, making it to the quarterfinals.
White then lost the quarterfinals on a 14-1 decision.
He lost on a fall 3:29 into his consolation match.
Roy Humbert entered the 138 class. He won his prelim match, then lost his last two matches, but still managed to claim four team points.
Jesse Jones won the 145 class.
In his first three matches, he won each within the first 65 seconds of the match. The semifinal and first-place match did not see Jones get a fall, but he won the semifinal match on a 9-4 decision, then won the final on a 13-0 decision.
Adrian Pineda entered the 160 class.
Pineda fell within the first minute of the first match, then at the 1:41 mark of his second match.
Isiah Casillas-Breeding and Mason Smith both entered the 170 class, claiming a total of four points for Mac-Hi.
Both had fast matches. Casillas-Breeding had the longest match when he fell in his second match at 1:36 into the match.
Tanner Wells and Rafael Pereyda both did not place in the 220 class, but did claim a total of 15 team points.
Both wrestlers ended in the consolation bracket by its second round.
Wells defeated Pereyda in the fourth consolation round on a fall 37 seconds into the second round.
This advanced him into the consolation championship match, and he won on injury default.
Andy Ceja claimed seven points from the 285 class.
After losing his first match, Ceja won two matches in a row before falling with only 11 seconds left in the first round.
McLoughlin finished ninth as a team with 105 points in the tournament.
Mac-Hi wrestlers are next in action on Wednesday in Echo to participate in the Umatilla/Morrow County Championships.