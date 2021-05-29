IRRIGON, Ore. — Andrew Ceja, Cooper Yensen and Tanner Wells won all their matches for McLoughlin High School's wrestling team in a small tournament here Thursday, May 27.

Graduation at Weston-McEwen, whose wrestlers are on Mac-Hi's as a co-op, left the Pioneers with only four participants here, but they made the most of it.

"Overall, it was a good night for us," Pioneers coach Darrin Parsons said.

Ceja went 3-0 among heavyweights, pinning two of his opponents, while Yensen (126-pound weight class) and Wells (220) each went 2-0 via pins.

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.