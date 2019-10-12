MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School volleyball took down Ontario in five hard-fought sets, 25-22 25-18 18-25 20-25 15-10, to win their Greater Oregon League match here on Saturday.
Abby Richwine helped lead Mac-Hi to this win with 10 kills, six blocks, and three aces.
Jaycee Deal also had a solid match with six kills, nine digs, and a team-leading eight aces.
Leslie Diaz was strong setting for the Poineers with 70 assists total.
It was Mac-Hi senior recognition night.
“It was a great way for these seniors to go out on at their last home game,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. “I am very proud of all the girls. This was by far the best they have played together this season.”
Mac-Hi next plays on Tuesday as they go to La Grande with a start time of 6:30 p.m. for varsity.