MILTON-FREEWATER — Jesse Berry finished the day 4-for-7 with six runs batted in for McLoughlin High School's baseball team as the Pioneers crushed Stanfield twice in doubleheader here Tuesday, May 11, winning the opener 19-9 and the second game 14-3.

Mac-Hi (5-6 record) also had Cooper Waltermire going 3-for-6 with four RBI.

The day started with Stanfield striking first, and Mac-Hi trailed 9-5 third innings in, but that's when the Pioneers took over.

Cooper Yensen, pitching in relief, helped Mac-Hi shut Stanfield out the rest of the way while the Pioneers never stopped scoring.

Both games would end in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.

The Pioneers next play Friday, hosting Union.

Tags

Hector writes stories about local sports, helps produce the daily section and updates the web site. A lifelong sports nut having grown up in Maryland, he joined the U-B with more than 15 years experience in journalism.