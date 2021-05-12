MILTON-FREEWATER — Jesse Berry finished the day 4-for-7 with six runs batted in for McLoughlin High School's baseball team as the Pioneers crushed Stanfield twice in doubleheader here Tuesday, May 11, winning the opener 19-9 and the second game 14-3.
Mac-Hi (5-6 record) also had Cooper Waltermire going 3-for-6 with four RBI.
The day started with Stanfield striking first, and Mac-Hi trailed 9-5 third innings in, but that's when the Pioneers took over.
Cooper Yensen, pitching in relief, helped Mac-Hi shut Stanfield out the rest of the way while the Pioneers never stopped scoring.
Both games would end in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Pioneers next play Friday, hosting Union.