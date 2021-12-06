SISTERS, Ore. — The McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen wrestling team traveled to its first tournament of the season here on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Sixteen teams from Class 2A to 6A were in attendance.
"In all, we wrestled hard and learned that we have work to do to get better," Mac-Hi/W-M coach Darrin Parsons said.
At 113 pounds, Izake Sanchez went 0-2, at 138 pounds, Roy Humbert finished 0-2 and Cooper Yensen went 2-2.
At 145, Donnie Birdwell finished 1-2 and Brandon Woods went 0-2.
At 160, Wyatt Koch went 0-2, and in the women's tournament Aysia Quigg finished 2-0.
At 195, Gunnar McBean went 2-1 and Brian Day, competing in the junior varsity novice tournament, finished 3-0.
At 220, Tanner Wells went 3-1 and Alejandro Ceja finished 2-1 in the JV novice tournament.
At 285, Isiah Casillas Breeding went 0-2, and Francisco DeLaRosa finished 2-1 in the JV novice tournament.
Mac-Hi/W-M is slated to go to the Riverside Dual on Thursday.
