LA GRANDE — McLoughlin/Weston-McEwen wrestlers competed in the Muilenburg Tournament here on Saturday, Dec. 11.
At 113 pounds, Mac-Hi/W-M's Izake Sanchez opened with a loss by pin to Weiser, Idaho's Rafael Dellgadillo, before then pinning Scappoose's Cole Babcock in 24 seconds, getting a forfeit win over Elijah Olds of Pendleton and winning the consolation title with a pin of Landon Willman of Pendleton in 1:30.
Roy Humbert, at 132, received a first-round bye, and then was pinned by Garrett Burns of Imbler in 1:07 before pinning Scappoose's Ruben Gonzalez in 1:55, winning by injury default over Jacob Jones of Union and then was pinned by Weiser's Justin Peterson.
At 145 pounds, Mac-Hi/W-M's Donny Birdwell opened by getting pinned by La Grande's Braden Carson, had a bye, won by major decision over Austin Higgins of La Grande, 15-2, won by major decision over Weiser's Aaron Despain, 9-1, pinned La Grande's Carson Weimer in 3:48, and then fell to Pendleton's Gabe Browning, 6-4.
In the opening round at 145 pounds, Brandon Wood was pinned by Hermiston's Hunter Dyer, had a bye, and was then pinned by Hermiston's Grayson Hendon.
At 160, Aysia Quigg opened with a bye and was then pinned by Zane Estes of Hermiston, pinned Scappoose's Garrett Tardif in 2:25, and was pinned by Samuel Ellis of Pendleton.
Mac-Hi/W-M's Brian Day opened at 195 pounds with a pin of Pendleton's Michael Avery in 1:44), was pinned by La Grande's Jarett Armstrong and was pinned by Bishop Kelly's Phil Janquart.
Also at 195, Gunnar McBean was pinned by La Grande's Brody MacMillan, had a bye and then fell to Weiser's Calvin Clapperton by a 9-6 decision.
At 220, Alejandro Ceja pinned Scappoose's James Sessions in 1:47, was pinned by Rylee Willet of Weiser and was pinned by Waylon Riedel of Estacada.
Also at 220, Tanner Wells placed third and scored 21 team points with a major decision over James Dempsey of Union, 14-3, pinned Estacada's Waylon Riedel in 1:41, was pinned by Weiser's Willet, then pinned Johnny Cruz of Estacada in 1:36 and Estacada's Riedel in 1:18.
And also at 220, Isiah Casillas pinned Monty Salisbury of Estacada in 58 seconds, was pinned by Reynolds' Robert Plympton and was pinned by Alex Grant of Bishop Kelly.
Francisco DeLaRosa placed sixth at 285 pounds with a pin of Pendleton's Sunhawk Thomas in 54 seconds, was pinned by Weiser's Jesse Lockett, had a decision over Nick Howorth of Scappoose, 4-3, was pinned by Devin Gotchall of Estacada, and was pinned by Hermiston's Siu Sepeni.
Mac-Hi/W-M is next slated go to the Pendleton Tournament on Dec. 22.
