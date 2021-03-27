BOARDMAN, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team swept aside the host Riverside Pirates, 25-20, 25-13, and 25-18 on Saturday afternoon.
Mac-Hi boasted a quartet of athletes that posted key numbers in a handful of statistical categories.
Cambree Chester had 14 assists, Hannah Brunot slammed five kills, Darby Rhoads served four aces, and Emma Leber achieved full extension on three blocks and upped seven digs.
"They played well and had fun while doing it — which is what we have been working so hard on lately," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "All the skills they have focused on fine tuning are being executed more frequently and it’s so fun to watch the growth."