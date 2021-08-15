MILTON-FREEWATER — Four individuals and two teams will be inducted into the McLoughlin High School Hall of Fame during the school’s induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. in Mac-Hi’s Jack Williams Auditorium, 120 S. Main St.
The event, free and open to the public, will shine its spotlight on the 1991 and 1992 Class 3A state champion wrestling teams, educator Elsie Williams, community volunteers Beverley McRae and Sharee LaRue-Wright, and a local businessman — the late Gilbert Tomlinson.
A reception will follow the ceremony at Mac-Hi. Donations will be accepted and those attending may be required to wear masks due to possible COVID-19 restrictions, according to event organizers.
1991 Wrestling
Five members of the state championship team — Jon Thomas (106 pounds), Bart Ewing (115), Max Zerba (130), Matt Millar (148), and Ryan Kralman (168) — placed fifth or better at the state wrestling championships. Millar and Ewing were runners-up, Thomas and Zerba both placed fourth, and Kralman took fifth. Four — Thomas, Ewing, Zerba, and Kralman — claimed district titles while Millar finished second at that meet.
Remaining roster spots were occupied by Jim Miller (106), the late Tobin Zerba (141), L.G. Bullock (157), Travis Burwell (168), Scott Aalbers (178), Dennis Mooney (178), Roy Clark (191), and Joe Chappell (191).
Mac-Hi outpointed Phoenix 105.5-95 at the top of the state tournament’s team table. St Helens was third.
The Pioneers amassed 363 points in their run to the top of the district-tournament ladder.
Mac-Hi was led by OSAA Coach of the Year Jerry Ewing.
1992 Wrestling
This championship team — which racked up an all-time, state tournament-best 162 points — had one wrestler walk away with an individual crown and two others who brought home seconds. Max Zerba posted a 4-0 record on his path to achieving supremacy in the 136-pound weight class. Thomas and Ewing concluded 3-1 at 106 and 115, respectively.
Millar (157) won a team-high five matches and placed third. Bryan Miller (130), Kurt Woody (148), Burwell (157), and Mooney (191) took fourth. Kralman (168) was sixth.
Phillip Smith (123) and John Timmons (178) did not place, but managed one match victory a piece.
The 1992 championship was Jerry Ewing’s fourth as head coach.
Elsie Williams
Williams, who currently resides in McMinnville, Ore., commenced a 30-year stretch of teaching at Mac-Hi in 1954. She was seen by nominators and community members as a driving force behind the school creating both the gymnastics and girls track programs, and an instructor that dedicated her life to students by coaching, mentoring, and counseling.
Beverley McRae
Beverley McRae, the Class of 1943’s Salutatorian, is the widow of former American Legion baseball coach George McRae. She was part of a loyal group of family members that dedicated themselves to Milton-Freewater’s American Legion baseball program as players, coaches, statisticians, and concession volunteers. McRae has devoted many years volunteering for programs such as the Boy Scouts and Blue Birds, and serving on numerous boards and associations.
Sharee LaRue-Wright
The 1987 graduate was a professional barrel racer. She owned a weekly newspaper for 10 years and authored a weekly column entitled “On the Road with SeeYa” — which won her multiple Oregon Professional Journalist awards. Mrs. Larue-Wright is the owner of Your Competitor News, established in 1993 as the Northwest’s only rodeo magazine. She is the Secretary/Treasurer of the 2020 Professional Rodeo Association Board of Directors. This past year, she prepared and facilitated the Milton-Freewater Junior Show Virtual Livestock Show and Auction.
Gilbert Tomlinson
Tomlinson, named Walla Walla Boss of the Year in 1970, graduated from Mac-Hi in 1950. He grew the family’s milk business from Milton-Freewater to Pasco, and points beyond. Tomlinson designed the first Dari Mart and built it on Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla in 1956. A second store in Walla Walla and a Milton-Freewater location followed — in 1961. The opening of a Dari Mart facility in Pasco in 1971 led to expansion in Pendleton, Lewiston, Clarkston, Spokane, La Grande and Hermiston.