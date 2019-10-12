BENTON CITY — McLoughlin High’s football team faced off with Kiona-Benton here on Friday night, and suffered a 47-20 defeat.
“The final score of 47-20 doesn’t do justice to how close this contest was,” Pioneers coach Gary Robertson said. “In many respects, this was similar to the earlier contest against Siuslaw — too many mental mistakes at critical times that either resulted in points for Kiona-Benton or lost opportunities for Mac-Hi.”
The Bears scored on their opening drive, and never lost the lead — though it was threatened several times.
On that opening possession, Ki-Be faced a 4th-and-11 from the Mac-Hi 30-yard line, but took advantage of a couple of Pioneer mental errors to score, Robertson said.
In response, Mac-Hi put together a seven-play, 60-yard drive capped by an 11-yard touchdown catch from Wyatt Gilmore to Dylan Quist-Knopf to make it 7-6.
“All evening, Dylan played remarkably well on both sides of the ball,” Robertson said of the Pioneer senior Quist-Knopf. “Playing on offense, defense and every special teams did result in fatigue later in the game.”
Kiona-Benton took the ensuing kickoff to the house for a touchdown, and the scoring fest was on.
“You can’t make mental mistakes against a well-coached team,” Robertson said, as the kickoff return for a TD was the first of two the Pioneers gave up in the game.
On its next possession, Mac-Hi went three-and-out to close out the first quarter, and the Bears responded with a six-play, 56-yard drive to score to open the second quarter.
Trailing 21-6, Mac-Hi responded with a 14-play, 74-yard drive, capped off by a 15-yard run by Marcell Brinkley.
“Marcell finished the evening with 143 yards rushing on 21 carries — a fantastic achievement considering he was doing it on a hurt ankle,” Robertson said. “Last week’s loss of Kiez White was felt, as Marcell had to carry the load for the entire game. That young man redefined the term ‘Pioneer’ this week with his grit, courage and tenacity.”
Following the Mac-Hi touchdown, Pioneer freshman Jesse Garcia executed a beautiful onsides kick that Brinkley recovered on the Ki-Be 42-yard line.
With the momentum, Mac-Hi executed an eight-play drive down to the Bears’ 6-yard line, where Gilmore’s fourth-down pass fell to the ground looking for Quist-Knoph.
“That is a play that I know that Dylan wants back,” Robertson said. “That’s a critical down in scoring territory that you have to make.”
The Bears took over on downs, and went 10 plays to the Mac-Hi 42 before turning it over on downs with 13 seconds remaining in the half.
“We went into the locker room down 21-12, where we could have — and should have — at a miminum, been tied,” Robertson said. “Missed opportunities on 2-point conversions, fourth-down execution and mental errors on 4th-and-11, and on a kickoff, and we’re talking a completely different contest.”
Ki-Be started the second half with a seven-play drive that started at its own 44, before again turning it over on downs at the Mac-Hi 42.
But a third-down sack put the Pioneers in a 4th-and-20 situation at the Bears’ 48-yard line, and Ki-Be got the ball back.
Starting at its own 19, the Bears put together a six-play 81-yard drive, capped by a 42-yard run for a touchdown.
And then fatigue hit the Pioneers, Robertson said.
Mac-Hi failed to move the ball and, starting at its own 16, the Pioneers went three-and-out, and an injured Tanner Wells came in to punt. The punt made it to the Mac-Hi 25, and Ki-Be took advantage to score on four plays to end the third quarter.
“This is where I get remarkably proud of our kids,” Robertson said. “It would have been easy to toss in the towel, but our kids responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that featured some great running by Marcell Brinkley that he capped off with an eight-yard scamper into the end zone. Our 2-point conversion was a success, making the score at that point 34-20.”
But Ki-Be needed just five plays to take it from its own 35 into the end zone, and added a touchdown on the final play of the game for the 47-20 victory.
“I’m proud of how they battled,” Robertson said. “We need to continue to eliminate mental errors at critical times and build on what we’ve got working.”
The Pioneers next hot Phoenix at 1 p.m. on Saturday.