BAKER CITY, Ore.— Mekenna Simpson led McLoughlin High School into and throughout the day here on Friday as they attempted to qualify for the state meet.
Simpson (21:16.78) finished fifth in the girl’s qualification race, putting her in a good shot at making it to state.
Brooklin Warne (24:36.03) and Angeles Flores (24:43.44) finished 14th and 15th for McLoughlin. Jessica Hernandez (27:55.22), Michaela McElrath (28:06.91), and Ashley Jones (33:31.69) rounded out the girls for Mac-Hi.
Mac-Hi girls finished third as a team out of four with a score of 77.
Bryan Abrego (18:44) led the Mac-Hi boys in their district race, finishing in 16th. Luis Solis (19:44.62, Ethan Jones (20:54.18), Max Knifong (22:18.41), and Ian Miller (27:59.41) finished as the boy’s top five runners.
The McLoughlin boys finished fourth as a team with a score of 109.
The state qualifiers will be announced today by 4 p.m. on OSAA.org.
The Oregon meet will be on Nov. 9 at Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore.