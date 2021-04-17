IRRIGON, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's baseball team split a pair of games with the host Knights here Saturday, April 17.
The Pioneers won the opener, 14-3, before losing game two, 22-11.
Mac-Hi set the tone for game one with five runs in the first inning. It held leads of 5-0, 6-0, 6-2, 10-2, and 14-2 before settling for the final 11-run margin.
Junior Flores led the Pioneer offense with three hits and Tyler Berry produced three runs batted in.
Mac-Hi led the second game 3-2 after an inning-and-a-half before the Knights rounded the table for eight runs in both the second and third innings.
Javi Esparza had three RBIs in the nightcap for the Pioneers.