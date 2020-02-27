MILTON-FREEWATER — A defending state champ anchors the cast of five McLoughlin High School wrestlers ready to hit the mat in Portland this weekend at the state championship tournament Friday and Saturday in Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Jesse Jones won a state title last year in Nevada, besting its 138-pound weight class, transferred this year back to Mac-Hi, back to where he went as a freshman, and has gone undefeated as a senior in search of another crown.
Ethan Jones, Layne Ensey, Rafael Pereyda and Tanner Wells also look to bring some hardware in their respective brackets back here.
“It’s been pretty exciting,” Pioneers coach Chad Kilburg said. “I was thinking we might get two or three kids to state, so to have five going is better than I expected.
The coliseum will be alive with simultaneous action on 12 different mats, anywhere from 8-24 competitors squaring off in each of the 14 weight classes, further divided among the six different school classifications — along with girls brackets.
Amidst it all, five Pioneers look to place in the top six of their respective weight classes.
Jesse Jones, regional champ at 138, its top seed going into state, undefeated so far this season with a 36-0 record, anchors the Pioneers with his eyes on a second state crown.
Jones won a Nevada title in 138 last year while at Pahranagat Valley High School in Alamo, Nev., a year after placing second there in 132.
Quite a climb from his freshman year as a 106-pounder at Mac-Hi.
“I’m glad he came back,” Pioneers coach Chad Kilburg said. “He didn’t go undefeated last year. He made that his goal this year, and he’s making that a reality.”
The idea of winning a state title in multiple states isn’t that wild to the Jones family, and Jesse has already seen it done.
Jesse’s older brother, Jeffrey, won Nevada’s 113 title in 2012 as a freshman at Pahranagat, and then three years later, bested 160 for Mac-Hi as a senior.
Mac-Hi could get another title from the Joneses this weekend.
Jones has put together a stellar season in his return to Mac-Hi, winning every single match with a combination of his skill, strength, agility, experience and intelligence — he maintains a 3.9 grade point average.
“He’s all of the above,” Kilburg said. “And he’s got this great mental toughness — like his brother. He got taken down for the first time this year at the BEO tournament (Feb. 1) in Heppner, and then five seconds later, he reverses the kid and pins him. Just like that. I kinda said how somebody finally managed to take him down, and he just says, ‘Nobody can hold me down.’
“You don’t get kids like that very often,” Kilburg said. “He’s the complete package.”
Jones isn’t the only Pioneer back with state experience, but he is the only senior, making Kilburg also optimistic about future seasons.
Pereyda is back in Portland for the 195 tournament, a year after managing to get through the first period of both his matches in 182 at state as a wrestling rookie.
Pereyda earned his return ticket this past Saturday at regionals in Ontario, Ore., with a victory in the fourth-place match.
With the top four in each weight class qualifying for state, three more Pioneers advanced.
Wells won the third-place match in 220, Ethan Jones took fourth in 106, and Ensey was fourth in 126.
“This is going to be a great experience for them,” Kilburg said. “Ethan’s excited, but he drew the No. 1 seed in the first round. Layne got the No. 4 seed. It’s going to be tough, same with Raffy and Tanner, but they all have a chance to make something of this experience. And I can see Raffy, Ethan, Tanner and Layne going next year.”