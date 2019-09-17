MILTON-FREEWATER — Four individuals and two state championship teams will be recognized for induction Saturday night when McLoughlin High School holds its fifth annual Toast to Talent and Hall of Fame ceremony in the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth St.
This year’s class features John Douglas (Class of 1960), Terry Herd (1973), Bruce Bennett (1966), and Craig Douglas (1996), and both the 2005 and 2006 state champion boys soccer teams.
Saturday night’s event, scheduled from 6-9, will include a silent auction to raise funds for Mac-Hi athletics.
Items to be auctioned off include two-to-four night stays at an Idaho resort, professional sports memorabilia, and gift baskets crafted by various Mac-Hi athletic teams. Drinks will be available for purchase and light finger foods and cake will be offered.
JOHN DOUGLAS
Douglas was previously recognized as a member of Mac-Hi’s 1959 state championship boys basketball team during the 2016 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.
He participated in both basketball and track, and won the 1960 A-2 state high jump championship with a mark of 6-feet.
Douglas is the only inductee to date to win state championships in two different sports.
Douglas enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1964-67. He worked for Boeing, Harris Pine Mills and Chet Norris Logging, and was an Operations Manager along the way.
He owned and operated his own RV Repair and Maintenance company from 1994-97, and worked for several years as a Hazardous Transportation Specialist — delivering propane for Pendleton Grain Growers.
He is the father of five children and is a lifetime member of the local BPOE Elks Lodge 2416.
TERRY HERD
Herd is Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Bluegrass Today, an online publication born in 2011 that is now the industry’s leading online news magazine.
In 1992, he launched the Bluegrass Radio Network and his program “Into the Blue” was placed in commercial radio syndication. Herd relocated to Nashville, Tenn., in 1996 and expanded his network to more than 130 affiliates nationwide.
Today it is the nation’s largest and longest running Blue Grass radio syndication, heard both in large and small markets including Nashville’s WSM — home of the Grand Ole Opry.
He was chosen to create, host and serve as Format Manager of Sirius Satellite Radio’s bluegrass channel (now Sirius/XM) in 2000. Herd received a Grammy Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences in 2017 for “Kentucky Borderline,” a song he co-authored with Rhonda Vincent.
The tune, part of the best Bluegrass Album Grammy Award-tying album “Raging Love,” was acclaimed by the International Bluegrass Music Association as Song of the Year in 2004.
Herd is a four-time International Bluegrass Music Association Broadcaster of the Year and recently garnered a Distinguished Achievement Award.
He credits his Mac-Hi Speech and Drama Teacher, Pete Giannini, for teaching him to play banjo, Don Davis for inspiring appreciation of song lyrics in Modern Poetry class, and Darrell Gomsrud for providing a working knowledge of journalism and photography along with a caring and guiding hand.
CRAIG DOUGLAS
Douglas is a three-time Oregon State Track and Field champion. He won the 110 meter high hurdles (14.72 seconds) and the 300 meter hurdles (38.65) during the 1996 state championships.
He won the 300 meter hurdles (38.92) and placed second in the 110 meter high hurdles (15.02) at the 1995 state meet.
Douglas holds school records in both events with times of 14.5 seconds in the 110 and 38.6 in the 300 hurdles. His time of 38.6 in the 300 hurdles is a Shockman Field record — set in 1995.
Douglas is the only athlete to win three consecutive high-point trophies at the annual Carnival of Speed.
He also ran cross country and was a three-time state qualifier.
Douglas was an excellent student and graduated at the top of his class. Those attributes resulted in his being selected as both Male Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year during the 1995 Blue Mountain Sports Awards.
Douglas continued his track and field success at NCAA Division I and Ivy League member Pennsylvania. He finished second in the league championship meet in the 400 meter hurdles on two occasions. He graduated from Penn in 2000.
Douglas is employed at the University of Washington as a computer graphic designer for the Center on Human Development and Disability.
BRUCE BENNETT
Bennett was four-year letterwinner in basketball. He averaged 20.5 points per game his junior year and 18-plus points per game the following season.
He was an Intermountain Conference first-team selection both years. Bennett was the state’s fifth-leading scorer his junior year. He helped lead Mac-Hi to both a share of the league title and a playoff victory before a crowd of 2,500 that clinched the No. 1 seed to the A-3 state tournament at the University of Oregon.
The Pioneers’ season ended with a defeat to eventual champion Klamath Union.
Bennett enrolled at Whitman College on a 3-2 program. He attended Whitman for three years, then transferred to New York’s Columbia University to earn a Master’s Degree in Engineering Mechanics.
He later earned a doctoral degree from Stanford University in Applied Mechanics.
His professional career started with a 10-year stretch at an engineering consulting firm in San Francisco, and was followed up by three years teaching graduate-level engineering classes at Cal Poly until 1988.
He lived in the Seattle area working as a structural engineer for Boeing until his passing.
Bennett was inducted to the Whitman Hall of Fame in 2011 for a three-year basketball career in which he tallied 1,549 points and grabbed 836 rebounds.
He was the Northwest Conference leader in rebounding during his initial campaign and finished third in scoring while setting a freshman-season record with 475 points.
Bennett averaged 20.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game his sophomore year and was second in NWC scoring. He averaged 22 points per game his junior year and double-digit rebounds for a third straight season.
He was named first-team all-conference both his sophomore and junior years.
2005 BOYS
SOCCER TEAM
Some in Pioneer Nation hypothesised the road to the 2005 Class 3A state boys soccer championship began the previous year when Mac-Hi dropped a 1-0 decision to La Salle in the 2004 title match.
The Pioneers exacted revenge on their rival from Milwaukie one year later with a 2-1 triumph that was witnessed by a largely partisan and loud contingent of Mac-Hi fans at Tigard High School.
This run to the state crown provided few regular-season road bumps as the Pioneers steamrolled their way through non-conference and Greater Oregon League competition.
Mac-Hi defeated Wilsonville, 5-1, in the round of 16, Seaside, 12-3, in the quarterfinals, Astoria, 3-2, in overtime in the semis, and La Salle to complete a perfect 18-0 season.
The team was comprised of Daniel Mitchell, Ricardo Perez, Favian Garcia, Marcos Betancourt, William Hernandez, Victor Corona, Johnny Robles, Eli Conlee, Alejandro Medina, Osvaldo Martinez, Alex Medina, Guillermo Carvajal, Isael Medina, Esteban Salazar, Antonio Jaimes, Jose Corona, Victor Saldana, Victor Diosdado, and Jimmy Roeder.
Team managers included Victor Ferral and Vicente Romero.
The Pioneers were coached by Jose Garcia.
2006 BOYS
SOCCER TEAM
Mac-Hi fans might have been asking themselves what this team would do for an encore after back-to-back appearances in state championship matches.
Coach Jose Garcia suggested that the Greater Oregon League, and teams across the Oregon landscape, could not envision the Pioneers duplicating their 2005 achievement.
Little did they know that the 2006 season would eventually mirror the previous fall.
The Pioneers rolled through the regular season against the likes of Hermiston, Umatilla, Riverside, Baker, La Grande and Ontario.
The Pioneers hosted Stayton in the opening round of the playoffs and claimed a quarterfinal berth with a 3-1 victory.
They then loaded up the wagons and traveled to Phoenix, where they posted a 7-1 win over the Pirates.
Mac-Hi overwhelmed Marist in the semifinals by a similar 7-1 count to set up a rematch with La Salle for the state championship at Wilsonville High School.
The Pioneers used a late second-half goal to eke out a 1-0 conquest and bring another 18-0 season to fruition.
The team included Jose Corona, Lupito Salazar, Ricardo Perez, Daniel Mitchell, Ferman Garcia, Antonio Jaimes, Esteban Salazar, Narciso Gomez, Mariano Ledesma, Victor Diosdado, Victor Meza, Francisco Saldana, Jimmy Roeder, Victor Ferral, Guillermo Carvajal, Alejandro Meza, Ismael Medina, Osvaldo Martinez, Juan Garcia, Victor Saldana, and William Riley.