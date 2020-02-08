HILLSBORO, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's Aysia Quigg battled here Saturday in Oregon State Athletic Association North Regional Girls Wrestling action.
Quigg, wrestling in the 140 division, took home sixth place for the Pioneers.
Quigg drew a bye to open her day. To advance to the 140 quarterfinals, Quigg pinned Havlyn Ehrich of Canby in 1:19. In her quarterfinal match, Quigg pinned Warrenton's Marlie Annat in 3:51 to earn a spot in the 140 semifinals.
Quigg battled into the second round against Vale's Tyler Richardson. Richardson seized an opportunity and pinned Quigg in 2:37 dropping Quigg into the consolation round.
In her fourth match of the day, first consolation round, Ontario's Maria Diaz prevailed by fall in 4:03.
Quigg then battled for fifth place, meeting Ehrich for the second time of the day. This time it was all Ehrich as she avenged the earlier loss to Quigg by pinning Quigg in the first round.
Quigg takes home an individual sixth place.