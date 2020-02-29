PORTLAND — Jesse Jones finished second in the state, his first and only loss wrestling for McLoughlin High School this season coming in the championship match here on Saturday.
Jones was one of five Mac-Hi wrestlers here, along with Rafael Pereyda, Tanner Wells, Layne Ensey and Ethan Jones in separate weight classes, but he was the only one still around for Saturday competition at the two-day tournament.
Jackson Royer, of Sweet Home High (Sweet Home, Ore.), ended Jones’ winning streak with an 11-2 scoring decision in the title match of the 138-pound weight class.
Jones came in undefeated, 39-0, including pins in each of his first three matches here, but with less than a minute remaining in the third and final period, Royer had a 10-0 lead.
A reversal with 55 seconds left put Jones on the scoreboard for the first time, but Royer prevailed.
Royer was actually the second Sweet Home wrestler Jones faced here on Saturday.
Jones got into the title match by pinning Tristan Spencer, of Sweet Home, with barely 30 seconds left in their third period — though Jones already had 1 14-2 lead up that point.
Spencer ended up placing sixth.
Jones had stormed through Friday matches, finishing his first match late in its second period before taking his quarterfinal with 22 seconds left in its opening session.
Meanwhile, Mac-Hi also saw Pereyda, Wells, Ensey and Ethan Jones finish their seasons Friday with hard-fought efforts.
Each looks to return next year, building off this experience.
Pereyda won his first match in 195 with a first-period pin before back-to-back losses knocked him out of contention.
Wells came out on the short end of a two long battles at 220, his first-rounder ending on a third-period pin and then his consolation match coming down to a 6-3 scoring decision.
Ensey went to overtime in his second match at 126, but then a takedown brought his season to a sudden end.
Meanwhile, Ethan Jones managed to get through the first period of his second match in 106.