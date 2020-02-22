ONTARIO, Ore. — Jesse Jones took home a regional wrestling title for McLoughlin High School, highlighting the five Pioneers who qualified for state with successful performances in their respective weight classes Friday and Saturday here at the 4A Special District 4 regional tournament.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class get to compete for a state title this coming weekend at the Portland Memorial Coliseum.
Jones captured his title in the 138-pound weight class by pinning all three of his opponents here, the last two in the first period of their match.
Meanwhile, teammate Ethan Jones bounced back from a semifinal loss in 106 to win eventually qualify for state with his victory in the fourth-place match.
Likewise, Layne Ensey placed fourth for Mac-Hi in 126 after falling in the semifinals.
Tanner Wells bounced back from a semifinal loss in 220, and won both his matches in the consolation bracket to come away with third place for Mac-Hi.
Mac-Hi added one more state qualifier in 195, with Rafael Pereyda taking fourth place.
The rest of the Pioneers managed to score team points here with placings.
Isaac Wood finished sixth in 120 after winning a quarterfinal before taking each of his next three matches into a second period, and Andy Ceja placed eighth in 285 after managing to win a consolation match.
As for Brandon Wood (126), Roy Humbert (138), Adrian Pineda (145) and Isiah Casillas-Breeding (145), the season ended quietly at regionals.