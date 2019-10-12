LA GRANDE, Ore. — McLoughlin High School’s cross country team ran at the La Grande Country Club on Friday at the Tiger Invite.
Mac-Hi ran well during this meet, with senior Mekenna Simpson (22:47) the highest placer with a 16th place finish in the girls race.
She was followed by fellow senior Angeles Flores (24:21), sophomore Brooklin Warne (25:45), and junior Michaela McElrath (28:39) with 31st, 40th, and 51st place finishes.
On the boy’s side, seniors Bryan Abrego (18:53) and Luis Solis (19:58) led Mac-Hi in 24th and 40th.
Junior Angel Ibarra (21:12) was not too far behind in 58th.
McLoughlin’s next race is on Thursday at the Wildhorse Golf Course for the Wildhorse Invite. The first race is at 3 p.m.