PENDLETON — A late fourth-quarter rally lifted McLoughlin High School's undefeated girls basketball to a 43-40 comeback win over Nixyaawii here Wednesday, June 16.
The Pioneers (7-0 record) went to the final minutes down 30-27, and that was after a 22-14 deficit at halftime.
Emma Leber finished the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Mac-Hi, while teammate Daniela Angel added 10 points and Nichole Rencken had nine points and seven rebounds.
“Our girls struggled to put the ball in the hoop tonight, but we’re relentless in the paint," Pioneers coach Chris Bryant said. "We drew a ton of fouls in the second half, which led to 26 second-half free throws."
The Pioneers still have one more game this season, Friday at Nyssa, and they will be bringing a lot of excitement following their latest hard-fought win.
This season has seen them pull off a 31-26 win against Irrigon, a 28-24 victory against Riverside at home, a 34-32 win at Riverside, and then the Nixyaawii game.
"The heart of our team is what allows us to stay in games," Bryant said. "The girls have a competitive spirit that allows them to find ways to win even when they’re struggling.“