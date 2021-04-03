MISSION, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team rallied from a two-set deficit to eke out a five-game victory over host Nixyaawii, 21-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-11 on Saturday.
Emma Leber had three blocks for the Pioneers. Hannah Pulliam and Hannah Brunot had one block apiece.
Darby Rhoads upped 13 digs for Mac-Hi, Hannah Pulliam had nine and Madi Perkins had eight. Leber added seven digs for the Pioneers.
Perkins and Rhoads had nine kills apiece, and Leber smashed six for Mac-Hi.
Cambree Chester had 19 assists and Brunot had seven for the Pioneers.
Rhoads served five aces while Pulliam and Chester pounded four apiece for Mac-Hi.
"(We were) able to fight back from a two-loss start to take the match," Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. "They found that mistakes only have power if you give them power.
"Cambree Chester served her heart out," Deal said. "Contributions from the whole team made it a successful day."