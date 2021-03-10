PILOT ROCK, Ore. — McLoughlin High School's volleyball team rallied to win a five-set thriller against Pilot Rock (24-26, 21-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-5) here Tuesday.
Its back to the wall after Pilot Rock had taken the first two sets, Mac-Hi (2-1 record) emerged victorious.
"Great job from all the ladies to come back," Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said.
The Pioneers finished the match with 28 kills, nine by Emma Leber and seven by Darby Rhoads.
Rhoads also made 14 digs, matching Kady Brown for the team high, as Mac-Hi ended up with 44 all together.
The Pioneers also made 16 blocks, 10 by Leber.
Fueling the attack, Cambree Chester dished 23 assists.
Chester also served five aces, as did Brown.