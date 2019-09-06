UMATILLA, Ore. — Mac-Hi’s volleyball team picked up its first match victory of the season here on Thursday, overcoming a 25-22 loss in the opening set to take the next three in a row, 25-18, 25-15 and 25-20, and down host Umatilla.
McLoughlin High School had hosted a season-opening jamboree with best-of-three matches last Thursday, but the Pioneers lost six of their first seven sets that day.
Out here for their first best-of-five of the season, the Pioneers appeared destined for an all-too-familar finish when Umatilla took the opener.
But everything changed after that.
“I am so proud that these girls came together and played as a team the entire time,” Pioneers coach Lucy Deal said. “To start off with a loss and to come back and win three straight shows that they are not getting down, but picking each other up. They never stopped fighting, and they start their season with a solid W. A great turn around from the jamboree last week.”
Abby Richwine finished the match with seven kills for Mac-Hi while teammates Jaycee Deal and Emma Leber each had four.
The Mac-Hi backcourt was led by Sydney Dibble, with 34 passes, and Jaycee Deal, who made 27.
Cambree Chester dished 73 assists and served 12 aces, Jaycee Deal had six, and Sophia Oliva was very solid and consistent on her 16 serves.
A victory under their belt, the Pioneers will go to Helix for a tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.